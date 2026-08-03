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Our Anniversary Trip by jane80
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Our Anniversary Trip

A two day getaway to the Shaw and Niagara Falls for our anniversary…
3rd August 2026 3rd Aug 26

Jane T

ace
@jane80
I’ve been interested in photography for many years… started with my Mum’s Kodak Brownie, through the point and shoot cameras to the SLRs and DSLRs....
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