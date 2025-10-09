Sign up
1 / 365
Lady Sweeping
This rug hooking was adapted from a photograph that I took in Turkey.
9th October 2025
9th Oct 25
Jane T
ace
@jane80
I’ve been interested in photography for many years… started with my Mum’s Kodak Brownie, through the point and shoot cameras to the SLRs and DSLRs....
Photo Details
Album
Arts and Crafts
Tags
"rug
,
hooking"
