Lady Sweeping by jane80
1 / 365

Lady Sweeping

This rug hooking was adapted from a photograph that I took in Turkey.
9th October 2025 9th Oct 25

Jane T

ace
@jane80
I’ve been interested in photography for many years… started with my Mum’s Kodak Brownie, through the point and shoot cameras to the SLRs and DSLRs....
0% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact