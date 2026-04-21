Previous
Fused Glass Workshop by jane80
6 / 365

Fused Glass Workshop

My creations, shallow dish and four pendants, before entering the kiln.
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Jane T

ace
@jane80
I’ve been interested in photography for many years… started with my Mum’s Kodak Brownie, through the point and shoot cameras to the SLRs and DSLRs....
1% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Liz Milne ace
Wow!
April 22nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact