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Glad To Be Indoors by jane80
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Glad To Be Indoors

Snowing again! Tag challenge: kitchen and outdoors
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

Jane T

ace
@jane80
I’ve been interested in photography for many years… started with my Mum’s Kodak Brownie, through the point and shoot cameras to the SLRs and DSLRs....
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Beverley ace
maybe this is the last of the snow... beautiful shiny clean kitchen.
great you've got an exciting project your working on..
March 13th, 2026  
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