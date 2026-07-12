Previous
Different Coloured Eye Day by jane80
26 / 365

Different Coloured Eye Day

Maggie was a blue merle sheltie. Her blue eye showed her wild side while the brown eye made her appear like a demure young lady.
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Jane T

ace
@jane80
I’ve been interested in photography for many years… started with my Mum’s Kodak Brownie, through the point and shoot cameras to the SLRs and DSLRs....
7% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact