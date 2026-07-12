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26 / 365
Different Coloured Eye Day
Maggie was a blue merle sheltie. Her blue eye showed her wild side while the brown eye made her appear like a demure young lady.
12th July 2026
12th Jul 26
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Jane T
ace
@jane80
I’ve been interested in photography for many years… started with my Mum’s Kodak Brownie, through the point and shoot cameras to the SLRs and DSLRs....
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Challenges
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KODAK CX6330 ZOOM DIGITAL CAMERA
Taken
28th March 2006 9:25am
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