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27 / 365
French Fry Day
Or Patates Frites since we were in France.
13th July 2026
13th Jul 26
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Jane T
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@jane80
I’ve been interested in photography for many years… started with my Mum’s Kodak Brownie, through the point and shoot cameras to the SLRs and DSLRs....
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iPhone 12
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11th May 2024 7:52pm
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Christine Sztukowski
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July 14th, 2026
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