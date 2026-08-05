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Traffic Light Day
Taken on a road trip quite some years ago…
5th August 2026
5th Aug 26
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Jane T
ace
@jane80
I’ve been interested in photography for many years… started with my Mum’s Kodak Brownie, through the point and shoot cameras to the SLRs and DSLRs....
347
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EX-Z1000
Taken
29th October 2010 1:34pm
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