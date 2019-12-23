Sign up
Photo 794
Dry Lake
“Where are you going?” I asked.
“The middle of nowhere.”
“I thought this was it.”
“Nah.”
You shook your head.
“This is just the edge.”
~Lucy Christopher~
23rd December 2019
23rd Dec 19
Jane Anderson
ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
Tags
road
,
new mexico
,
dry lake
