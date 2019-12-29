Previous
Next
Exploring the World Together by janeandcharlie
Photo 799

Exploring the World Together

“We are on this journey together. I have never been here either.”
~Elisa Zwick~
29th December 2019 29th Dec 19

Jane Anderson

ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
218% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Charlie
What a great quote for this couple on the White Sands N.P. dunes.
December 29th, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise