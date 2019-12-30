Sign up
Photo 800
Preacher's Kid
“I’m a preacher’s kid, and we were always told, act right all the time, because someone’s always watching.”
~Gwen Ifill~
30th December 2019
30th Dec 19
Jane Anderson
ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
854
photos
84
followers
35
following
219% complete
View this month »
793
794
795
796
797
798
799
800
Photo Details
Views
0
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G975U
Taken
29th December 2019 8:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
fun
,
child
,
boy
