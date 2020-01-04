Sign up
Photo 805
Airplane Vapor Trail at Sunset
“Nature paints not in oils,
but frescoes the great dome of heaven;
With sunsets, and the lovely forms of clouds; And flying vapors.”
~Henry Wadsworth Longfellow~
4th January 2020
4th Jan 20
1
1
Jane Anderson
ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
3rd January 2020 4:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
sunset
,
vapor trail
Charlie
Very interesting vapor trails.
January 4th, 2020
