Previous
Next
Airplane Vapor Trail at Sunset by janeandcharlie
Photo 805

Airplane Vapor Trail at Sunset

“Nature paints not in oils,
but frescoes the great dome of heaven;
With sunsets, and the lovely forms of clouds; And flying vapors.”
~Henry Wadsworth Longfellow~
4th January 2020 4th Jan 20

Jane Anderson

ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
220% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Charlie
Very interesting vapor trails.
January 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise