A Room with a View by janeandcharlie
Photo 809

A Room with a View

“While making my picture window photographs, I came to think that every room was like a gigantic camera forever pointed at the same view.”
~John Pfahl~
8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

Jane Anderson

Charlie
That was a amazing view of the Organ Mountains.
January 8th, 2020  
