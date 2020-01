Belted Kingfisher

“You usually hear it first, crashing the silence of a tree-lined stream with its piercing rattle. Then the belted kingfisher appears in a flash.

In Greek mythology, Halcyone was the daughter of Aeolus, god of the winds. Having angered other gods, Halcyone was transformed into a kingfisher. Every winter Aeolus sent calm winds for a short time so Halcyone could hatch her eggs in peace. From this story comes the expression “halcyon days,” meaning a time of peace and joy.”

~Ted Brewer~