Rural Biker Bar, Bibo, New Mexico

“Making your way in the world today

Takes everything you got

Taking a break from all your worries

It sure would help a lot

Wouldn't you like to get away?

Sometimes you want to go

Where everybody knows your name

And they're always glad you came

You want to be where you can see

The troubles are all the same

You want to be where everybody knows your name”

~ Gary Portnoy / Judy Hart~