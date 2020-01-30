Sign up
Photo 823
Remains of Summer
“One must maintain a little bit of summer, even in the middle of winter.”
~Henry David Thoreau~
30th January 2020
30th Jan 20
1
Jane Anderson
ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
Tags
winter
,
wildflowers
Charlie
They have beauty even in their dried out state. Good focus.
January 30th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Wonderful quote and amen to that! Lovely soft yet spiky image. Really like the colours.
January 30th, 2020
