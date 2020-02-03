Sign up
Photo 827
Out and About
“Children are the living messages we send to a time we will not see.”
~John F. Kennedy~
3rd February 2020
3rd Feb 20
1
Jane Anderson
ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
Tags
waterfall
,
pond
,
boy
,
albuquerque
Lena Nau
Beautiful and peaceful candid.
February 3rd, 2020
Charlie
Beautiful picture. Children and grandchildren are a blessing.
February 3rd, 2020
