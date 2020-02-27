Previous
Next
Windmill by janeandcharlie
Photo 835

Windmill

“And all about him was the wind now, a pervasive sighing through great emptiness, as though the prairie itself was breathing in long gusting breaths.”
~W. O. Mitchell, “Who Has Seen the Wind?” 1947~
27th February 2020 27th Feb 20

Jane Anderson

ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
228% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Charlie
I like the distortion of the heat that makes the windmill appear jagged.
Great shot.
February 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise