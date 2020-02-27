Sign up
Photo 835
Windmill
“And all about him was the wind now, a pervasive sighing through great emptiness, as though the prairie itself was breathing in long gusting breaths.”
~W. O. Mitchell, “Who Has Seen the Wind?” 1947~
27th February 2020
27th Feb 20
Jane Anderson
ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
889
photos
92
followers
35
following
228% complete
View this month »
828
829
830
831
832
833
834
835
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
22nd February 2020 12:05pm
Tags
windmill
,
prairie
Charlie
I like the distortion of the heat that makes the windmill appear jagged.
Great shot.
February 27th, 2020
