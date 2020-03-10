Previous
Sunlit Leaves by janeandcharlie
Photo 838

Sunlit Leaves

“Golden leaves and ruby trees, Our sweet world is made of these~
~Joshua Aaron Guillory~
10th March 2020 10th Mar 20

Jane Anderson

@janeandcharlie
Charlie
The light shinning thru the leaves is very delicate and beautiful with the dark background.
March 10th, 2020  
