Previous
Next
Tossing Pizza Dough by janeandcharlie
Photo 839

Tossing Pizza Dough

“Ideas are like pizza dough, made to be tossed around.”
~Anna Quindlen~
11th March 2020 11th Mar 20

Jane Anderson

ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
229% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Charlie
That was sure good pizza.
March 11th, 2020  
bruni ace
I watch these guys when waiting for our take out pizza.
March 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise