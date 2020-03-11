Sign up
Photo 839
Tossing Pizza Dough
“Ideas are like pizza dough, made to be tossed around.”
~Anna Quindlen~
11th March 2020
11th Mar 20
2
2
Jane Anderson
ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
893
photos
92
followers
35
following
229% complete
832
833
834
835
836
837
838
839
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P950
Taken
5th March 2020 5:26am
Privacy
Public
Tags
kitchen
,
food
,
restaurant
Charlie
That was sure good pizza.
March 11th, 2020
bruni
ace
I watch these guys when waiting for our take out pizza.
March 11th, 2020
