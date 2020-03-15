Previous
Close-up of Crystal Chandelier by janeandcharlie
Photo 843

Close-up of Crystal Chandelier

“Chandeliers are marvels of drop-dead showiness, the jewelry of architecture.”
~Peter York~
15th March 2020 15th Mar 20

Jane Anderson

KWind
Very pretty!
March 15th, 2020  
bruni
So pretty
March 15th, 2020  
