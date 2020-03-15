Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 843
Close-up of Crystal Chandelier
“Chandeliers are marvels of drop-dead showiness, the jewelry of architecture.”
~Peter York~
15th March 2020
15th Mar 20
2
2
Jane Anderson
ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
Views
4
4
Comments
2
2
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P950
Taken
6th March 2020 10:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
crystal
,
glass
,
chandelier
KWind
ace
Very pretty!
March 15th, 2020
bruni
ace
So pretty
March 15th, 2020
