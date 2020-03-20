Sign up
Photo 848
Social Isolation
“Live simply so that others may simply live.”
~Elizabeth Ann Seton~
20th March 2020
20th Mar 20
Jane Anderson
ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
Tags
snow
mountain
winter
cabin
colorado
Charlie
What a beautiful scene. This would have been a very isolated cabin long ago. Not for the faint of heart.
March 20th, 2020
Sunny Sassafras
"Go Tell It on the Mountain"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_OL3-5jgBEA
March 20th, 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_OL3-5jgBEA