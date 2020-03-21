Sign up
Photo 849
Aspen Trees
“Flexible trees and people survive the storms of life.”
~Author Unknown~
21st March 2020
21st Mar 20
Jane Anderson
ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
903
photos
94
followers
36
following
232% complete
View this month »
842
843
844
845
846
847
848
849
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P950
Taken
7th March 2020 12:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
aspen
bkb in the city
Nice shot.
March 21st, 2020
Charlie
Great focus on the Aspen trees.
March 21st, 2020
Sunny Sassafras
I like that the trees slowly blend out of sight in the background.
March 21st, 2020
