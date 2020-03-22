Sign up
Photo 850
Penguin
“Our wings serve as flippers that carry us across the ocean; not in the sky!
Why, us penguins have so much fun time in the water, we don't even want to fly!”
― Jasmine Martin, Whimsy Girl
22nd March 2020
22nd Mar 20
3
2
Jane Anderson
ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
904
photos
94
followers
36
following
232% complete
843
844
845
846
847
848
849
850
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P950
Taken
11th March 2020 8:44pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
boy
,
penguin
Sunny Sassafras
Nice catch
March 22nd, 2020
Charlie
You can see the excitement in experiencing the Penguins.
March 22nd, 2020
*lynn
ace
fun capture!
March 22nd, 2020
