Peacock by janeandcharlie
Photo 853

Peacock

“Why not show off if you’ve got something to show?”
~January Jones~
25th March 2020 25th Mar 20

Jane Anderson

@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned.
Charlie
What amazing color. How creative God is.
March 25th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
What a handsome fellow!
March 25th, 2020  
Sunny Sassafras
nice effect with the amazing color making the face stick out
March 25th, 2020  
