Previous
Next
A New and Magical Experience by janeandcharlie
Photo 861

A New and Magical Experience

"Nobody can do for little children what grandparents do. Grandparents sort of sprinkle stardust over the lives of little children."
~Alex Haley~
3rd April 2020 3rd Apr 20

Jane Anderson

ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
235% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Charlie
How wonderful.
April 3rd, 2020  
Sunny Sassafras
I love it
April 3rd, 2020  
Phil Cameron
Fantastic and simple things make forever memories


April 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise