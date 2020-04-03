Sign up
Photo 861
A New and Magical Experience
"Nobody can do for little children what grandparents do. Grandparents sort of sprinkle stardust over the lives of little children."
~Alex Haley~
3rd April 2020
3rd Apr 20
Jane Anderson
ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
Tags
kite
,
grandparent
,
grandchild
Charlie
How wonderful.
April 3rd, 2020
Sunny Sassafras
I love it
April 3rd, 2020
Phil Cameron
Fantastic and simple things make forever memories
April 3rd, 2020
