Previous
Next
Beach Lover by janeandcharlie
Photo 881

Beach Lover

“Don’t grow up too quickly, lest you forget how much you love the beach.”
~Michelle Held~
25th April 2020 25th Apr 20

Jane Anderson

ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
241% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sunny Sassafras
we had fun
April 25th, 2020  
Charlie
Both of our youngest Grandchildren love going bare foot in the sand.
April 25th, 2020  
Laurie
She would go everyday if we left it up to her!
April 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise