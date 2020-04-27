Previous
New Mural, Albuquerque, NM, USA by janeandcharlie
Photo 883

New Mural, Albuquerque, NM, USA

“Many of our buildings have large format murals that are of varying subject matter, and we've found that those are the sort of things that make people stop, digest, and absorb.”
~Miguel McKelvey~
27th April 2020 27th Apr 20

Jane Anderson

@janeandcharlie
Charlie
That is a great Mural. It is also huge.
April 27th, 2020  
Sunny Sassafras
stay home
April 27th, 2020  
