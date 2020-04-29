Sign up
Photo 884
Irises
“If you truly love nature, you will find beauty everywhere.”
~Vincent Van Gogh~
29th April 2020
29th Apr 20
Jane Anderson
ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
Tags
flowers
girl
spring
child
irises
Charlie
It is so wonderful to be surrounded by God's beautiful creation. Lovely picture.
April 29th, 2020
Sunny Sassafras
cute
April 29th, 2020
