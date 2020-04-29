Previous
Next
Irises by janeandcharlie
Photo 884

Irises

“If you truly love nature, you will find beauty everywhere.”
~Vincent Van Gogh~
29th April 2020 29th Apr 20

Jane Anderson

ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
242% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Charlie
It is so wonderful to be surrounded by God's beautiful creation. Lovely picture.
April 29th, 2020  
Sunny Sassafras
cute
April 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise