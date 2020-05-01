Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 885
Sprinkler
“Never underestimate the joy of running through a sprinkler.”
~NJFamily.com~
1st May 2020
1st May 20
2
3
Jane Anderson
ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
939
photos
93
followers
36
following
242% complete
View this month »
878
879
880
881
882
883
884
885
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P950
Taken
29th April 2020 8:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
children
,
sprinkler
Charlie
I think they may be enjoying the sprinklers.
May 1st, 2020
Sunny Sassafras
I HAD SO MUCH FUN
May 1st, 2020
Leave a Comment
