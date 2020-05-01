Previous
Next
Sprinkler by janeandcharlie
Photo 885

Sprinkler

“Never underestimate the joy of running through a sprinkler.”
~NJFamily.com~
1st May 2020 1st May 20

Jane Anderson

ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
242% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Charlie
I think they may be enjoying the sprinklers.
May 1st, 2020  
Sunny Sassafras
I HAD SO MUCH FUN
May 1st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise