Resting in a Hammock on Mother's Day by janeandcharlie
Photo 893

Resting in a Hammock on Mother's Day

"Being a mom has made me really tired and so happy."
~Tina Fey~
11th May 2020 11th May 20

Jane Anderson

ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
Santina
beautiful shot, fantastic place to rest, you are framed by nature
May 11th, 2020  
Ranger Biscuit
Nice, tranquil scene. Fav!
May 11th, 2020  
Charlie
That looks like a stress reliever.
May 11th, 2020  
KWind ace
What a fabulous scene!
May 11th, 2020  
