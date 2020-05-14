Previous
Next
Roadrunners "Coo;" they don't "Beep" by janeandcharlie
Photo 896

Roadrunners "Coo;" they don't "Beep"

"Male Greater Roadrunners make a distinct co-coo-coo-coo-coooooo in a series of 3–8 downward slurring notes to attract or contact a mate and mark a territory."
~allaboutbirds~
14th May 2020 14th May 20

Jane Anderson

ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
245% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Charlie
He is sure strutting his colors. Beautiful picture.
May 14th, 2020  
Denise Wood ace
THis is FAVtastic - first time I've seen one :) Mind you though, one of my daughters has a little one tattooed on her back from when she lived in Wyoming on exchange from Australia many years ago!!
May 14th, 2020  
Sunny Sassafras
He is beautiful
May 14th, 2020  
bruni ace
A first for me too. great closeup with beautiful details.
May 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise