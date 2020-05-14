Sign up
Photo 896
Roadrunners "Coo;" they don't "Beep"
"Male Greater Roadrunners make a distinct co-coo-coo-coo-coooooo in a series of 3–8 downward slurring notes to attract or contact a mate and mark a territory."
~allaboutbirds~
14th May 2020
14th May 20
Jane Anderson
ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
Tags
bird
new mexico
roadrunner
Charlie
He is sure strutting his colors. Beautiful picture.
May 14th, 2020
Denise Wood
ace
THis is FAVtastic - first time I've seen one :) Mind you though, one of my daughters has a little one tattooed on her back from when she lived in Wyoming on exchange from Australia many years ago!!
May 14th, 2020
Sunny Sassafras
He is beautiful
May 14th, 2020
bruni
ace
A first for me too. great closeup with beautiful details.
May 14th, 2020
