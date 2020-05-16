Sign up
Photo 898
Poppies
“We may think we are nurturing our garden, but of course it’s our garden that is really nurturing us.”
~Jenny Uglow~
16th May 2020
16th May 20
Jane Anderson
ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
Tags
red
,
flowers
,
garden
,
poppies
Jane Anderson
ace
Better viewed on black.
May 16th, 2020
Ranger Biscuit
Wonderful
May 16th, 2020
Sunny Sassafras
very good
May 16th, 2020
Charlie
The colors of the poppies is great.
May 16th, 2020
