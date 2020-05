Quarantine Elementary School Graduation“Graduation is an important rite of passage. Each year, thousands of graduates cross a stage, receive their diploma, and begin a new phase of life. But this year, most graduation ceremonies are cancelled. In place of football stadiums, gyms, and auditoriums filled with cheering loved ones, some schools are opting for delayed ceremonies, online graduations, and even ‘commencements in cars.’"~JULIANA LABIANCA~