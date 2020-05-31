Sign up
Photo 907
Humming
"The hum of bees is the voice of the garden."
~Elizabeth Lawrence~
31st May 2020
31st May 20
Jane Anderson
ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
961
photos
91
followers
36
following
248% complete
900
901
902
903
904
905
906
907
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P950
Taken
14th May 2020 8:42pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
red
,
flowers
,
bee
,
garden
,
poppies
Charlie
Beautiful colors. Great shot of a bee in flight. I agree with the quote.
May 31st, 2020
