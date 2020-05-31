Previous
Humming by janeandcharlie
Photo 907

Humming

"The hum of bees is the voice of the garden."
~Elizabeth Lawrence~
31st May 2020 31st May 20

Jane Anderson

@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
Charlie
Beautiful colors. Great shot of a bee in flight. I agree with the quote.
May 31st, 2020  
