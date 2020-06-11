Sign up
Photo 912
Big Men
“A man on a horse is spiritually, as well as physically, bigger than a man on foot.”
~John Steinbeck~
11th June 2020
11th Jun 20
Jane Anderson
ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
Tags
mountains
,
horses
,
riders
,
albuquerque
Casablanca
ace
Nice image. I realise I rarely see men on horseback unless they are soldiers or police.
June 11th, 2020
Charlie
Just for the joy of riding a horse. The mountains make a nice back drop.
June 11th, 2020
Sunny Sassafras
fun image
June 11th, 2020
