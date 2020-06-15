Previous
Next
Red-Winged Blackbird by janeandcharlie
Photo 914

Red-Winged Blackbird

“Blackbird singing in the dead of night
Take these broken wings and learn to fly
All your life
You were only waiting for this moment to arise”
~John Lennon / Paul McCartney~
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Man4Xw8Xypo
15th June 2020 15th Jun 20

Jane Anderson

ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
250% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise