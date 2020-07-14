Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 935
Old American Chevy
“I’m as American as Chevrolet.”
~Whoopie Goldberg~
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yYXfdnhh2Mo
14th July 2020
14th Jul 20
5
3
Jane Anderson
ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
989
photos
94
followers
36
following
256% complete
928
929
930
931
932
933
934
935
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P950
Taken
7th July 2020 10:43pm
Ranger Biscuit
Great find in the funky town of Madrid, NM!
July 14th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
What a cool find! WOW! FAV! May I pin it?
July 14th, 2020
Jane Anderson
ace
@marlboromaam
Thank you, and certainly.
July 14th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@janeandcharlie
Pinned and thank you! I see that you took a year off from 365 which is interesting. I had to take off seven and a half years - my job just didn't afford me the time. It's good to be back! I love the different people from all over the world and their photos. It's a great place to learn, improve and see things not normally seen! Cheers, Jane!
July 14th, 2020
Joyce W.
ace
Nice!
July 14th, 2020
