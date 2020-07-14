Previous
Next
Old American Chevy by janeandcharlie
Photo 935

Old American Chevy

“I’m as American as Chevrolet.”
~Whoopie Goldberg~

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yYXfdnhh2Mo
14th July 2020 14th Jul 20

Jane Anderson

ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
256% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ranger Biscuit
Great find in the funky town of Madrid, NM!
July 14th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
What a cool find! WOW! FAV! May I pin it?
July 14th, 2020  
Jane Anderson ace
@marlboromaam Thank you, and certainly.
July 14th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
@janeandcharlie Pinned and thank you! I see that you took a year off from 365 which is interesting. I had to take off seven and a half years - my job just didn't afford me the time. It's good to be back! I love the different people from all over the world and their photos. It's a great place to learn, improve and see things not normally seen! Cheers, Jane!
July 14th, 2020  
Joyce W. ace
Nice!
July 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise