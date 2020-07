New Rule

“Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is buckling down on the state’s mask mandate Thursday saying masks are required at all times during any activity outside your home. Previously you could exercise without a mask but that is no longer allowed.

‘We tried to create a sense that exercise and being outside as long as you weren’t going indoors and engaging in businesses or work maybe there were some exceptions. There are none,’ said Gov. Lujan Grisham in a Thursday press conference.”

~KRQE~