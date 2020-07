Lonely Moon

“The moon, our own, earthly moon is bitterly lonely, because it is alone in the sky, always alone, and there is no one to turn to, no one to turn to it. All it can do is ache across the weightless airy ice, across thousands of versts, toward those who are equally lonely on earth, and listen to the endless howling of dogs.”

~Yevgeny Zamyatin, “The Dragon: Fifteen Stories”~