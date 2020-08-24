Sign up
Photo 951
Smoky Sunrise
“Wildfire smoke from southern Colorado may drift into the Land of Enchantment later this week. The smoke will likely create hazy skies, and also some colorful red sunrises and sunsets.”
~Meteorologist Sharon Sullivan~
24th August 2020
24th Aug 20
Jane Anderson
ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
1005
photos
92
followers
36
following
260% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P950
Taken
21st August 2020 6:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
silhouette
,
smoke
,
new mexico
Lin
ace
Beautifully captured - the meteorologist was right.
August 24th, 2020
