Smoky Sunrise by janeandcharlie
Photo 951

Smoky Sunrise

“Wildfire smoke from southern Colorado may drift into the Land of Enchantment later this week. The smoke will likely create hazy skies, and also some colorful red sunrises and sunsets.”
~Meteorologist Sharon Sullivan~
24th August 2020 24th Aug 20

Jane Anderson

@janeandcharlie
Lin ace
Beautifully captured - the meteorologist was right.
August 24th, 2020  
