Photo 952
Making Summer Memories
“Summer is like childhood; full of warm memories and gone too soon.”
~Kellie Elmore~
27th August 2020
27th Aug 20
Jane Anderson
ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
Tags
flower
,
summer
,
pond
,
swimming
,
boy
Charlie
Beautiful flower picture, but on closer inspection, I see how your quote fits great.
August 27th, 2020
Ranger Biscuit
Looks like the beetle is overheated. Give him some fluids, ASAP!
August 27th, 2020
