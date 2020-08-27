Previous
Making Summer Memories by janeandcharlie
Making Summer Memories

“Summer is like childhood; full of warm memories and gone too soon.”
~Kellie Elmore~
Jane Anderson

Charlie
Beautiful flower picture, but on closer inspection, I see how your quote fits great.
August 27th, 2020  
Ranger Biscuit
Looks like the beetle is overheated. Give him some fluids, ASAP!
August 27th, 2020  
