Photo 955
Great Dane
“When an eighty-five-pound mammal licks your tears away, then tries to sit on your lap, it’s hard to feel sad.”
~Kristan Higgins~
30th August 2020
30th Aug 20
Jane Anderson
ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
955
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P950
Taken
21st August 2020 9:43pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
Charlie
That is one big dog.
August 30th, 2020
