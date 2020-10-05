Previous
Moonrise by janeandcharlie
Moonrise

“We love the night and its quiet; and there is no night that we love so well as that on which the moon is coffined in clouds.”
~Fitz-James O’Brien~
5th October 2020 5th Oct 20

Jane Anderson

@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
Better on black . . .
October 5th, 2020  
Charlie
What a unusual shot of the moon rise. Beautiful.
October 5th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
That moon looks huge! Very dramatic and moody capture. FAV! May I pin?
October 5th, 2020  
