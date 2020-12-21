Previous
Kestrel by janeandcharlie
Photo 990

Kestrel

“The world in which the kestrel moves, the world that it sees, is, and always will be, entirely beyond us. That there are such worlds all around us is an essential feature of our world.”
~Mary Midgley~
21st December 2020 21st Dec 20

Jane Anderson

@janeandcharlie
