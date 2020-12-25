Previous
Next
A Sense of Home by janeandcharlie
Photo 994

A Sense of Home

“I love the Rio Grande Valley. I always say it’s home.”
~Cristela Alonzo~
25th December 2020 25th Dec 20

Jane Anderson

ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
272% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jane Anderson ace
Thanks to all my 365 friends for your kind comments this past month. For various personal reasons I won’t go into, I have taken a break from commenting, but I plan to resume after the new year. Thanks so much for your understanding, and I wish you all a heartfelt joyous day today!
December 25th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Beautiful! I'd love it too. Merry Christmas to you and yours!
December 25th, 2020  
Charlie
This little girl loves the river.
December 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise