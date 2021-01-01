Previous
Fairy in the Woods by janeandcharlie
Photo 999

Fairy in the Woods

“Fairies are invisible and inaudible like angels but their magic sparkles in nature.”
~Lynn Holland~
1st January 2021 1st Jan 21

Jane Anderson

Jane Anderson

Charlie
Sure enough, Fairies do sparkle in nature.
January 1st, 2021  
marlboromaam ace
What a pretty little fairy with magic bokeh!
January 1st, 2021  
