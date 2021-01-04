Sign up
Photo 1002
Cranes Everywhere
"Magic birds were dancing in the mystic marsh. The grass swayed with them, and the shallow waters, and the earth fluttered under them. The earth was dancing with the cranes, and the low sun, and the wind and sky."
~Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings~
4th January 2021
4th Jan 21
3
3
Jane Anderson
ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
1056
photos
91
followers
35
following
274% complete
View this month »
995
996
997
998
999
1000
1001
1002
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P950
Taken
28th December 2020 2:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
cranes
,
new mexico
,
sandhill
Charlie
That was a amazing sight, one I hope to never get used to. Your focus adds to the picture as the cranes in the background are starting to blur, but the cranes in front are clear.
January 4th, 2021
Leslie
ace
your cranes are like my snow geese :-) wonderful capture
January 4th, 2021
Mallory
ace
A fabulous capture.
January 4th, 2021
