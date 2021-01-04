Previous
Next
Cranes Everywhere by janeandcharlie
Photo 1002

Cranes Everywhere

"Magic birds were dancing in the mystic marsh. The grass swayed with them, and the shallow waters, and the earth fluttered under them. The earth was dancing with the cranes, and the low sun, and the wind and sky."
~Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings~
4th January 2021 4th Jan 21

Jane Anderson

ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
274% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Charlie
That was a amazing sight, one I hope to never get used to. Your focus adds to the picture as the cranes in the background are starting to blur, but the cranes in front are clear.
January 4th, 2021  
Leslie ace
your cranes are like my snow geese :-) wonderful capture
January 4th, 2021  
Mallory ace
A fabulous capture.
January 4th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise