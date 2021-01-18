Previous
Next
Learning about Newton by janeandcharlie
Photo 1007

Learning about Newton

“A water rocket is a type of model rocket using water as its reaction mass. The water is forced out by a pressurized gas, typically compressed air. Like all rocket engines, it operates on the principle of Newton's third law of motion.”
~Wikipedia~
18th January 2021 18th Jan 21

Jane Anderson

ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
275% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Fabulous! What brilliant fun
January 18th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise