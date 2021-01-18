Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1007
Learning about Newton
“A water rocket is a type of model rocket using water as its reaction mass. The water is forced out by a pressurized gas, typically compressed air. Like all rocket engines, it operates on the principle of Newton's third law of motion.”
~Wikipedia~
18th January 2021
18th Jan 21
1
2
Jane Anderson
ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
1061
photos
94
followers
35
following
275% complete
View this month »
1000
1001
1002
1003
1004
1005
1006
1007
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
science
,
water
,
rocket
,
boy
Casablanca
ace
Fabulous! What brilliant fun
January 18th, 2021
