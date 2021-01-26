Previous
Blue Sky in Winter by janeandcharlie
Photo 1008

Blue Sky in Winter

“I never realized that the blue sky I saw was not the soft, nurturing sky of spring, but the cold, chilling, lonely sky of winter.”
~Virginia C. Andrews~
26th January 2021 26th Jan 21

Jane Anderson

@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful shades of blue! Lovely reflections and view.
January 26th, 2021  
Charlie
What a beautiful reflective pond.
January 26th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Oh that is exquisite!
January 26th, 2021  
