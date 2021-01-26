Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1008
Blue Sky in Winter
“I never realized that the blue sky I saw was not the soft, nurturing sky of spring, but the cold, chilling, lonely sky of winter.”
~Virginia C. Andrews~
26th January 2021
26th Jan 21
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Anderson
ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
1062
photos
95
followers
35
following
276% complete
View this month »
1001
1002
1003
1004
1005
1006
1007
1008
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P950
Taken
24th January 2021 9:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
reflection
,
blue
,
winter
,
pond
,
albuquerque
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful shades of blue! Lovely reflections and view.
January 26th, 2021
Charlie
What a beautiful reflective pond.
January 26th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
Oh that is exquisite!
January 26th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close