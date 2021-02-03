Sign up
Photo 1010
Litter
“The trash and litter of nature disappears into the ground with the passing of each year, but man’s litter has more permanence.”
~John Steinbeck~
3rd February 2021
3rd Feb 21
Jane Anderson
ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P950
Taken
30th January 2021 11:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
litter
,
bokeh
